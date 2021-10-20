Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after buying an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,273,000 after buying an additional 190,255 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.68. 59,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.75. The company has a market capitalization of $223.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

