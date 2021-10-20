Pallapay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $901,767.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $7.26 million and $901,767.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00067682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,689.21 or 1.00324209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.33 or 0.06145784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00020987 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

