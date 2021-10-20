Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report $2.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.15. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,634 shares of company stock valued at $240,523,101 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,498,387,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.09 on Friday, reaching $357.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $352.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

