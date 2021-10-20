$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. Otis Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

