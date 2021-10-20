Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to announce sales of $339.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $335.00 million and the highest is $344.74 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $332.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 66,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,519. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

