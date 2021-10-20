ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $119.33 Average PT from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE:MAN traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $104.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,984. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,441,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,573,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,121,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,150,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 148,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.