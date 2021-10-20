PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 18,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 439,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $104,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.