Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,508.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 415,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.