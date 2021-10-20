Clayton Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,863 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 106.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Fiserv by 20.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

