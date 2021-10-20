CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.7% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 29,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $268,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,742,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. 149,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,771,461. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

