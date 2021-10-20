Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.25

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 36500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 58.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1,430.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 95,698 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $6,799,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

