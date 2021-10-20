Bloom Tree Partners LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 15,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.