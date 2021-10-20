Clayton Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clayton Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,505 shares of company stock worth $529,301,013 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $9.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,867.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

