Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,695,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com stock traded down $16.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,427.76. 78,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,379.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

