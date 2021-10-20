Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

BFC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,723. Bank First has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $537.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Bank First alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank First stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank First were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.