Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

