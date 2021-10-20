Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

CNI stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.96. 131,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $98.69 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.06.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

