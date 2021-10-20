Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,253,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,036. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $575.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.52.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $2,788,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,269,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

