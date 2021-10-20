Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $34.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $766.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,126. The company has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $808.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.52. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.