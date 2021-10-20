ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. 6,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 3.56. ASOS has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

