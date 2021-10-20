Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.28 ($54.44).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 15th.

EPA:ALO traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €31.67 ($37.26). The stock had a trading volume of 854,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.40. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

