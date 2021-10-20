Polyient Games Governance Token Market Cap Hits $2.36 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $129.63 or 0.00194545 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $199,598.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00190650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

