$0.15 EPS Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,468,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 105,262 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 52,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 372,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 24,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,204. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.73%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.