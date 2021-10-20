Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

GOOGL traded down $27.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,837.23. 34,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,525. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,551.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

