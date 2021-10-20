Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

