Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of NYSE:PSO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
