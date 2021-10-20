Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. 131,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,466,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $224.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

