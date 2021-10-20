Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. 131,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,466,314. The company has a market cap of $224.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

