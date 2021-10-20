Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €6.60 ($7.76) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.01 ($7.07).

CBK traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Wednesday, reaching €6.37 ($7.49). The company had a trading volume of 7,181,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1 year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.72.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

