CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $280,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $469.43. 40,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,146. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.63. The company has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

