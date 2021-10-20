CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,569 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $211,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after acquiring an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after acquiring an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,211. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $111.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average is $93.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

