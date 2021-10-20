Claro Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.78. 35,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,462. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

