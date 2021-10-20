Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after acquiring an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,564,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,996,000 after buying an additional 170,899 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $128.38. 38,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,629. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.