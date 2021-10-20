Bloom Tree Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Bloom Tree Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. View accounts for 1.1% of Bloom Tree Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of View worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

VIEW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of View stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 1,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

