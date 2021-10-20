Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.05

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.97, with a volume of 6655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

