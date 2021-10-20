102,052 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Purchased by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Jack Creek Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCIC. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,895,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $2,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

JCIC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 63,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

