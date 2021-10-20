Boit C F David Invests $461,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 8,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,792. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

