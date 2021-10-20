iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.05% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 414,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,064,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.05. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $162.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

