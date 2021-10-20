Boit C F David Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boit C F David bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. AbbVie accounts for 2.2% of Boit C F David’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 262.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 93,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,981. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

