Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.95. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 2,071,783 shares traded.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
The company has a market cap of C$237.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71.
Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.
