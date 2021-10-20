Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.95. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 2,071,783 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$237.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71.

In other news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 84,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$71,149.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,295,943.90. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien sold 80,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$67,147.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,252 shares in the company, valued at C$269,129.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,500 shares of company stock worth $256,953.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

