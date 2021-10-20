Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.55

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $9.96. Meggitt shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 2,929 shares trading hands.

MEGGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

