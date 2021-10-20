Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50-4.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.550 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.12. 75,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.