SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.21

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.21 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.