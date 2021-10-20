Carlson Capital L P Sells 103,602 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 103,602 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,893,000 after buying an additional 1,732,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $723,176,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $431,557,000 after buying an additional 1,531,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 125,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,675. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $75.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.