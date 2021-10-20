Financial Advisors Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 77,757 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 124.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,298.7% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.34. 147,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,097,979. The firm has a market cap of $268.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

