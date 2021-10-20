Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:ONEX traded up C$2.97 on Wednesday, reaching C$97.65. 128,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.79. The firm has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Onex has a 52 week low of C$56.12 and a 52 week high of C$97.65.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

