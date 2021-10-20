BMO Capital Markets Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$4.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TVE. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.02.

TVE stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,690. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

