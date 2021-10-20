Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.33). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $304.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.13.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

