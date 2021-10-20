Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.33). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.
Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Profound Medical by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Profound Medical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 602,797 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PROF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $304.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.13.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
