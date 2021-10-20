Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.70 Million

Analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post sales of $679.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $713.77 million and the lowest is $642.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $82.30 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

