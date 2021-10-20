Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Alpine Income Property Trust also reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 million, a PE ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 245,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

