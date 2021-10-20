Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.26 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iridium Communications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Iridium Communications worth $37,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

